Over 250,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Akmola region Aina Musralimova told a briefing about the vaccination coverage in the region, Kazinform reports.

300,000 people that is 69.1% of eligible population were administered the 1 st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection. Over 250,000 that is 61.4% completed fully the vaccination cycle.

She also added that the number of mobile vaccination brigades increased fivefold for the past months from 30 to 130. There are 260 vaccination rooms and mobile brigades as of now. There are 11 mobile complexes working in the remote districts.

She added that all the healthcare facilities created conditions for preserving cold chain. There are 60 freezing chambers, some 400 thermal containers.