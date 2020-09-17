10:26, 17 September 2020 | GMT +6
Over 250 cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 263 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.
The COVID-like pneumonia has killed three people. 72 patients have been released from pneumonia treatment in the past day.
Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 30,337 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia and 335 deaths caused by the disease. The number of recoveries from pneumonia stands at 26,478.