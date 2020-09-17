EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 17 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 250 cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 263 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The COVID-like pneumonia has killed three people. 72 patients have been released from pneumonia treatment in the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 30,337 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia and 335 deaths caused by the disease. The number of recoveries from pneumonia stands at 26,478.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!