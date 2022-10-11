Over 250 stranded pilot whales die in New Zealand

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Over 250 pilot whales have died after a mass stranding at South Island in New Zealand, state-run media reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The stranded whales have died on the Chatham Islands, Radio New Zealand quoted the whale rescue organization Project Jonah's General Manager Darren Grover as saying.

A day earlier, Project Jonah New Zealand said that there has been a second mass stranding of pilot whales on the Chatham Islands, this time on Rangiauria/Pitt Island, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the stranding over the weekend.

«Again, this is an incredibly isolated and remote part of the world, with a small population and known for great white sharks which pose risk to both people and whales,» said Project Jonah in a Facebook post.

Several such incidents occurred earlier on the Chatham Islands, including the death of over 215 whales just days ago.





