Over 2,500 spectators enjoyed Baige horse racing in Kazakh capital

Over 2,500 spectators flocked to enjoy the Baige horse racing tournament in the village of Talapker near the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the city akimat’s press service.

The Beige races are run over distances of 7 km, 15 km, and 22 km. The Astana Cup republican horse racing event brought together over 120 racehorses and sportsmen from 17 regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

Photo credit: Astana akimat

The total cash prize offered this year hit 30 million tenge.

The V World Nomad Games will be held this September in Astana. The winners of the Astana Cup will defend the country’s colors in the qualifiers to be held on August 3 in Pavlodar and August 11 in Almaty.