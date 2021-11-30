Over 26,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26,472 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 30, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 5,623 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 20,849 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

376 patients are in critical condition, 119 are in extremely severe condition and 53 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 654 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 971,541 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 935,950 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.