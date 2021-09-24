Over 267,000 people in Aktobe region fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 260,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Aktobe region, first deputy akim (governor) of the region Ruslan Khambarov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Friday press briefing, Ruslan Khambarov revealed how many people had been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the region.

«As of September 24, 311,000 people (59.6%) have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to over 267,000 people (51.2%),» he told the press briefing.

According to Ruslan Khambarov, 697,960 doses of anti-COVID vaccines, including Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax, Coronavac and Sinopharm, have been delivered to the region since the beginning of the year.

Earlier it was reported that 489 schoolchildren had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Aktobe region since September 1.