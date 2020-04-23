Over 27 thousand km of local network roads to be repaired by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 27 thousand kilometers of local network roads are planned to be repaired by 2025, this was announced by the Chairman of the Committee for Roads under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Sairanbek Barmakov.

This year KZT259 billion have been allocated for the repair of local roads. Barmakov informed that by 2025 it is planned to repair more than 27 thousand km of local roads with the length of 70.9 thousand km.

According to his words, this year, KZT86 billion has been allocated for the repair and maintenance of roads of national significance.