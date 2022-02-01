Over 270 thou teens get 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 273,213 teenagers have been administered the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

521,926 teenagers, 25,938 pregnant women and 81,787 nursing mothers have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 273,213 teens, 16,042 pregnant women, and 46,221 nursing women.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 5,466 cases of and 15,816 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.