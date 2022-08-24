Over 28,000 IVF babies born in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry revealed what in vitro fertilization (IVF) programs were conducted in Kazakhstan over the years of independence, Kazinform reports.

For the past 27 years Kazakhstan carried out 100,000 IVF programs, 28,500 babies conceived from IVF were born. Notably, more than 10 mln IFV babies were welcomed worldwide.

As earlier reported, in his State of the Nation Address in 2020 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced concern over the present family and demographic situation in the country. Unfortunately, every 6th couple in Kazakhstan is infertile. As social surveys claim some 20% of Kazakhstanis consider fertility difficulty as a significant cause for a divorce.

To this end, the Head of State charged to increase the IVF quota sevenfold from 1,000 to 7,000 through the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited child) program. The program kicked off in 2021. KZT 6.2 bln is to be channeled for its development.