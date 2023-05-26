Over 28,000 to achieve employment in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «West Kazakhstan plans to create 28,200 jobs as part of the state programs and regional employment roadmap,» West Kazakhstan Governor Nariman Turegaliyev told a briefing.

He said there are 17,300 jobless in the region, the unemployment rate stands at 5% while the youth unemployment makes 4%.

405 people received state grants up to 1.4 million tenge for their business ideas this year within the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project. The total amount of grants made 570 million tenge.

The governor said over 10,000 locals, including 4,000 young people found jobs with the help of employment bodies.