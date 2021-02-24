Over 280,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world surpassed 111.41 mln, having increased by more than 280,000 cases per day. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Tuesday, the number of deaths increased by more than 6,800, exceeding 2.47 mln, TASS reports.

According to the statement, the total number of cases reached 111,419,939 cases, and there was a total of 2,470,772 deaths. The number of cases increased by 280,853, deaths - by 6 884.

The WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

More than 43% of infections reported to the organization over the past day happened in North and South America (121,628), followed by Europe (97,003), and the Eastern Mediterranean region (27,600).

The majority of the confirmed cases were registered in the United States - 27,828,370, followed by India (11,016,434), Brazil (10,168,174), Russia (4,189,153), the United Kingdom (4,126,154), France (3,547,055), Spain (3,153,971), Italy (2,818,863), Turkey (2,646,526), Germany (2,394,811), Colombia (2,226,262) and Argentina (2,069,751).