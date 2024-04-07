Over 28,000 people evacuated in Kulsary, Atyrau region

28,501 people have been evacuated in Kulsary town of Atyrau region due to the floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported up-to-date information on the evacuation of residents of Atyrau region’s Kulsary town.

“The evacuation of citizens is ongoing in the town of Kulsary, Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region. As of 08:05 am, 28,501 people including 6,781 children have been evacuated,” a statement of the Ministry of Emergencies reads.

On April 4, state of emergency was declared in Zhylyoi district due to the threat of floods. School students shifted to online learning.

Floodwaters reached Kulsary on April 5, with Kulsary-Mykyr road washed out by Zhem River water.

As of April 5, 2,500 private houses and administrative buildings were flooded in the city. Residents are being relocated to a safe area.

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, as of April 6, about five thousand people were evacuated from the city. All of them have been accommodated in six temporary evacuation centers.

On the night of April 7, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies informed about evacuation of 26,467 residents, including 5,976 children. According to the akimat, as of April 7, 2,810 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities remain flooded in Kulsary.