Over 288bn tenge invested in Turkestan region's fixed capital in 2018

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 288bn76mn tenge were invested in fixed capital of Turkestan region last year that is 1.2% more compared to 2017, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The major part of investments were spent on industry, agriculture, forestry and fishery as well as on real estate operations. 80.7% investments were provided by small enterprises. Their amount made 232bn276mn tenge.



As of January1, 2019 , the number of legal entities registered in the region was 14,059, that is 3.2% of the total number of enterprises across Kazakhstan.



Retail trade volume in the region reached 148,286mn tenge last year, that is 4.1% higher against 2017. The volume of wholesale trade made 69bn784mn tenge.

In 2018, the volume of mutual trade with the EAEU countries made $235mn ($179mn of export and $56mn of import).



130,804 small and medium enterprises are functioning in Turkestan region today (as of January 1, 2019).



10.5% of SMEs in Kazakhstan are registered in Turkestan region