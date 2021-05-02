Over 290,000 get 2nd component of COVID vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan have reported how many people got the first and second components of the COVID-19 vaccine in the regions of the country as of May 2, Kazinform reports.

111,959 people got the first component of the vaccine and 26,106 – the second component in Nur-Sultan city.

In Almaty city, 222,299 people got the first dose of the vaccine and 15,176 – were inoculated with the second one.

Shymkent city: 116,963 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 15,176 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Akmola region: 46,173 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 9,874 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Aktobe region: 48,437 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 12,293 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Almaty region: 159,283 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 24,210 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Atyrau region: 29,873 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 7,284 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

East Kazakhstan region: 75,572 - 1st dose of the vaccine and 15,214 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Zhambyl region: 63,096 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 14,489 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

West Kazakhstan region: 43,623 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 12,133 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Karaganda region: 116,975 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 15,482 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Kostanay region: 39,773 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 10,815 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Kyzylorda region: 40,874 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 9,729 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Mangistau region: 26,907 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 6,037 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Pavlodar region: 47,195 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 11,493 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

North Kazakhstan region: 39,126 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 10,575 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Turkestan region: 118,772 – 1st dose of the vaccine and 27,070 – 2nd dose of the vaccine.

In total, 1,346,900 people got the first component of the vaccine and 291,765 – were vaccinated with the second component in Kazakhstan.