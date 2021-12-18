Over 290 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 19,821 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 3,390 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,431 are receiving outpatient treatment.

296 patients are in critical condition, 72 are in extremely severe condition and 57 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 982,475 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 952,314 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.