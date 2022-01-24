Over 293,000 teens and pregnant women fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 23, 555,508 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, 293,985 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

555,508 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Out of which 435 are teens, 23,574 are expectant and 71,190 nursing moms.

293,028 teens, 14,460 expectant and 40,487 nursing moms received both jabs.