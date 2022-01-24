EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 24 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 293,000 teens and pregnant women fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 23, 555,508 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, 293,985 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

    555,508 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Out of which 435 are teens, 23,574 are expectant and 71,190 nursing moms.

    293,028 teens, 14,460 expectant and 40,487 nursing moms received both jabs.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!