    21:02, 12 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 29M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ukraine

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Over 29 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the vaccination program, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has said on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

    «As many as 106,362 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on January 11. Some 33,288 people received their first dose, 59,348 people received their second dose, 670 people received an additional dose, and 13,056 people got a booster dose,» the statement said.

    Since the launch of the vaccination program, 14,875,714 people have received their first dose, 14,098,896 have received both doses, 7,339 people have got an additional dose, and 41,141 people have received a booster dose. A total of 29,023,090 doses have been administered so far.

    A total of 7,117 new coronavirus cases were identified in Ukraine on January 11.


