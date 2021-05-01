Over 3,000 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,062 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Almaty city – 798. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 736. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 245 COVID-19 recoveries.

207 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 195 – in Aktobe region, 177 – in West Kazakhstan region, 105 – in Atyrau region, 102 – in Akmola region, 97 – in Kyzylorda region, 96 – in Pavlodar region, 82 – in Mangistau region, 64 – in East Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Shymkent city, 43 – in North Kazakhstan region, 41 – in Turkestan region, and 18 – in Kostanay region.

Since the start of the pandemic 276,977 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.