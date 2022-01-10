Over 3,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Mangistau region
Mr Zhumyrov said it is crucial to revaccinate to boost one's immune system for another 6-month period.
According to him, 9,535 people got revaccinated in the region, including 2,743 healthcare workers and 2,376 law-enforcement agents.
He also told Kazinform correspondent he doesn’t rule out that omicron strain will be detected in the region at some point. In his words, the new COVID-19 variant is spreading very fast and has already been detected in the territory of Kazakhstan.
These days Mangistau region reports 25-27 new cases of the coronavirus infection per day on average, compared to 1-2 COVID-19 cases in late December 2021.
«That is why we are urging people to get vaccinated and revaccinate,» he stressed.
Vaccination of teenagers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the region. 3,241 teens have already vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.