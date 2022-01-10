EN
    20:14, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 3,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Mangistau region

    NUR-SULTAN-AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Head of the healthcare department of Mangistau region Amanbek Zhumyrov told Kazinform correspondent about the current epidemiological situation in the region and why it is so important to revaccinate against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    Mr Zhumyrov said it is crucial to revaccinate to boost one's immune system for another 6-month period.

    According to him, 9,535 people got revaccinated in the region, including 2,743 healthcare workers and 2,376 law-enforcement agents.

    He also told Kazinform correspondent he doesn’t rule out that omicron strain will be detected in the region at some point. In his words, the new COVID-19 variant is spreading very fast and has already been detected in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    These days Mangistau region reports 25-27 new cases of the coronavirus infection per day on average, compared to 1-2 COVID-19 cases in late December 2021.

    «That is why we are urging people to get vaccinated and revaccinate,» he stressed.

    Vaccination of teenagers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the region. 3,241 teens have already vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.


