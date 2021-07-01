Over 3.4 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,413,684 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of July 1. The second component has been administered to 2,039,622.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,436 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 425,573 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 396,396 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.