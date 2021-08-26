Over 3.4 thou receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty in past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city has reported 1,605 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, of which 1,512 symptomatic and 93 asymptomatic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 688 and admitted 578 people. 5,871 people, including 174 kids, are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals and 461 – in intensive care units, 26 on artificial lung ventilation, 192 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, 204 on high flow devices.

As of today, 12,824 citizens of Almaty city with COVID-19, including 12,317 with mild and moderate symptoms and 507 without symptoms, are under home observation.

3,463 Almaty citizens have received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 7,219- both jabs over the past day.

Since February 1 to August 25, 2021, a total of 853,005 people were administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 699,067 – both jabs in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 110,236 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.