Over 3,500 Almaty residents vaccinated in past 24 h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,504 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the city public health department, 226,258 people have been inoculated from February 1 through May 3 in Almaty city. 28,066 Almaty residents received the second component of Sputnik V vaccine. QazVac vaccine was administered to 2,484 people.

Presently, there are 211 vaccination centers in the city. 1,809 medical workers are involved in the vaccination campaign at those centers.

Earlier it was reported that 658 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Almaty city on May 3. Of 658, 56 COVID-19 cases are symptomless.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov called on akims (mayors) of the cities to step vaccination efforts.