Over 3,500 COVID-19 patients treated in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,665 people are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«598 cases of the coronavirus infection (507 with symptoms and 91 symptomless) were recorded on April 12. 528 patients have been released from coronavirus treatment, while 337 have started receiving it. 3,665 people are staying at the infectious facilities, including 98 children. 751 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, while 3,004 are in moderate condition. 229 people are staying at the intensive care units. 36 COVID-19 patients are on life support,» the healthcare department of Almaty city said in a statement.

Earlier the department confirmed that the fresh COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city.

It was added that the infectious facilities in Almaty city have enough COVID-19 beds.