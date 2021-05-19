Over 3,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,575 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

1,313 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 586 COVID-19 recoveries. 386 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Almaty region. 324 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Karaganda region.

188 people made full recoveries in Aktobe region, 170 – in Akmola region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 98 – in Atyrau region, 81 – in East Kazakhstan region, 80 – in Pavlodar region, 68 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Kyzylorda region, 48 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in Kostanay region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Shymkent city, and 8 – in North Kazakhstan region

In total, 323,816 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.