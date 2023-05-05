EN
    15:12, 05 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WorldSkills regional championships were held in three cities and 17 regions of Kazakhstan bringing together over 3,500 students and 4,000 experts, including over 500 workers, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The last week of the championship is being held in Almaty region. Those present are competing in 30 competences. The regional championships started on March 28. The WorldSkills Kazakhstan – 2023 national championships will be held this June in Astana.

    The WorldSkills movement aims at raising and promoting the status and standards of vocational training and creating new training trends.


    Tags:
    Education Regions Education and Science
