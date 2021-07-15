EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 3.51B vaccine shots administered worldwide

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The count of administered COVID-19 vaccine shots applied across the world has topped 3.51 billion as of Wednesday, according to Oxford University’s ourworldindata.org.

    China, where the outbreak first emerged, ranks first globally with more than 1.4 billion vaccine jabs delivered within the country, according to the available data, and it is followed by India which has applied nearly 387.7 million vaccine jabs, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Meanwhile, over 334.9 million shots have been delivered in the US, and the tally of vaccines in Brazil has topped 117 million.

    The vaccination campaigns in Germany (82.2 million), the UK (80.9 million), and Japan (63.6 million) have also continued at speed.

    Turkey has so far administered more than 60.3 million vaccine shots, ranking ninth across the world, while over 38.4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

    Considering that COVID-19 vaccines are used on individuals with two separate doses, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same amount of people have been vaccinated.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News 2019 Presidential Election Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!