Over 3.7 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,771,053 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of July 5. The second component has been administered to 2,190,778.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 436,962 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 402,121 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.