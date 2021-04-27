Over 3,700 treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,747 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty healthcare department said in a statement that as of April 26 689 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the city. Of 689, 591 are with symptoms and 98 are symptomless.

579 people have been discharge from hospitals after beating the coronavirus infection. 3,747 people, including 91 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious hospitals. 246 patients are staying at the intensive care units. 5,733 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home.

7,620 people have been inoculated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Earlier the Healthcare Ministry said that coronavirus incidence rate is decreasing in Kazakhstan.