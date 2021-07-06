Over 3.8 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,843,678 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of July 6. The second component has been administered to 2,214,907.

Almaty city is leading in terms of number of those vaccinated with 530,071 jabs. 254,761 people got vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Mangistau region has the lowest number of those inoculated against COVID-19 with 67,600 jabs.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,618 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 439,580 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 403,388 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.