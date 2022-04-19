Over 3 mln have no access to health insurance services

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Jobless and those individuals without confirmed permanent income run into difficulties in receiving social health insurance services, the press service of the Social Health Insurance Fund reports.

As of today 3.3 mln people in Kazakhstan or 17.2% of the country’s population, including 1.5 rural population, have no access to health care services through the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system. They have neither confirmed fixed income nor the social status of the unemployed. If get sick they have to seek for paid health services.

As earlier reported, amendments had been inserted to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On compulsory social health insurance» aimed at wider access to social health insurance services. In particular, the payment mechanism for self-employed people and inactive persons will be facilitated.