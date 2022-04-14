EN
    10:26, 14 April 2022

    Over 30,000 pregnant women get coronavirus vaccine

    None
    Фото: sites.wp.odu.edu
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 997,418 people in Kazakhstan were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 862,420 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    799,492 teens, 36,796 pregnant women, and 131,954 nursing moms were administered the first jab, while 717,522 teens, 31,343 expectant moms, and 112,114 breastfeeding moms received both.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 16 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
