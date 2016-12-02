Over 30 projects in Alatau district industrial zone

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today in Almaty "Alatau Invest 2016" investment forum for Alatau district has been held. According to the Director of the Industrial Zone company Adil Burlibayev, the industrial zone of Alatau district includes 33 projects to the amount of KZT 170 billion which has created 5 000 jobs. Today 13 projects are being implemented. Among these projects the biggest is the hothouse complex of LLP "BRBAPK" is being already run.

All businesses operating in the industrial zone aim at import substitution and are export-oriented. Foreign and Kazakhstan investors appear very keen on placing their production in the industrial zone of Almaty. It is designed to relocate all industrial enterprises outside the urban area which allows to improve the environmental situation in the city and help plants and factories save on bringing infrastructure resources, utilities bill.

It is worth noting that within nine months of the current year industrial production output in Alatau district has become KZT 47,8 billion which is 10,2% of the total volume of Almaty city. Other than the industrial zone commerce is actively developing too. In total in the area there are 280 entities of trade among which include 11 markets and 8 shopping centers.