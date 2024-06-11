EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:45, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 30 sent to hospital for pepper spray use at Tokyo Korean School

    30 sent to hospital in Tokyo
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    More than 30 students were taken to hospitals Tuesday after being accidently exposed to pepper spray inside a classroom at the Tokyo Korean School, emergency workers said, Kyodo reports.

    They were complaining of eye pain following the incident reported at around 9:55 a.m. but their symptoms are minor, the rescue workers said.

    According to police, a middle school student accidentally used the pepper spray owned by a friend during a recess period.

    More than a dozen ambulances and police cars were sent to the school in Shinjuku Ward.

    Tags:
    World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!