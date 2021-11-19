Over 30 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30,876 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 30,876, 6,513 are in-patients and 24,363 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 486, in critical condition – 125, and on artificial lung ventilation – 88.

Notably, the country has logged 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,554 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.