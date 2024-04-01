Over 30 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Kazakh capital to regions affected by floods

Up to 30 tons of humanitarian assistance have been delivered to the flood-hit regions from Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh culture and information ministry.

14 minibuses of humanitarian assistance left for the regions where flood control measures are conducted over the past weekend from Astana. The Kazakh capital’s residents sent those hit by floods clothing, foods, sanitary products, and so on.

Nine storages of the national volunteer network have been deployed in the city of Astana. 30 volunteer organizations and 200 volunteers are engaged in aid collection.

On March 31, the humanitarian aid from Turkestan region arrived in Aktobe city.

Eight tons of humanitarian aid were sent from Atyrau region for the residents of flood-hit Aktobe region.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Tokayev called on business people to assist those affected by the floods.