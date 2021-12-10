EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:40, 10 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 30 years Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries – Abayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President Dauren Abayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» Abayev stressed that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century or more for other countries.

    «Our nation made gigantic leaps in its modernization from a dependent to sovereign country, from a planned to market economy, from totalitarianism to an open and free society. And the main one in these 30 years of continuous development is its achievement in building a nation. We have become a matured civil society with its living spaces and markers,» said Abayev.

    According to him, these markers are secularism, Kazakhstani identity, economic sufficiency and investment attraction, territorial integrity and common future.


