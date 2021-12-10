Over 30 years Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries – Abayev
Addressing the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» Abayev stressed that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century or more for other countries.
«Our nation made gigantic leaps in its modernization from a dependent to sovereign country, from a planned to market economy, from totalitarianism to an open and free society. And the main one in these 30 years of continuous development is its achievement in building a nation. We have become a matured civil society with its living spaces and markers,» said Abayev.
According to him, these markers are secularism, Kazakhstani identity, economic sufficiency and investment attraction, territorial integrity and common future.