Over 300,000 get Pfizer vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 24, 564,154 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, 301,489 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

564,154 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Out of which 448,994 are teens, 23,914 are expectant and 72,721 nursing moms.

245,411 teens, 14,741 expectant and 41,326 nursing moms received both jabs.