LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 300 people were arrested at the Notting Hill Carnival celebrated here over the bank holiday weekend and five people were stabbed, London Metropolitan Police announced Monday.

Thousands of revelers turned out for the second and final day of the annual street party in west London Monday, which marks the grand finale of the event's 50th anniversary celebration with 60 bands and 38 sound systems.



As of 7 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Monday, Scotland Yard said they had arrested 160 people during the second day of the event. It came after 156 arrests made on Sunday.



The majority of the arrests were made for possession of drugs or weapons. Some individuals have been arrested for more than one offense. In addition, 26 knives were seized by police.



On Sunday a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Wornington Road and a 14-year-old was arrested for GBH. The teenager's injuries are non-life threatening.



Three other males, aged 15 to 20, were also wounded in knife attacks at the opening day of the two-day festival.



The police said they have seized over 150 canisters of nitrous oxide rom Wormington Road, Kensington and Chelsea.



They also seized over 500 cans of lager from a man engaged in illegal street trading in Westbourne Park Road. The man was selling the drinks out of a wheelie bin.



The Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street festival in Europe and originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions.



Taking place every August Bank Holiday weekend in London, the Notting Hill Carnival is an amazing array of sounds, colourful sights and social solidarity.



At the roots of the Notting Hill Carnival are the Caribbean carnivals of the early 19th century -- a particularly strong tradition in Trinidad -- which were all about celebrating the abolition of slavery and the slave trade, Kazinform refers to Xinhua.



