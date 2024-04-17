Over 300 babies born in flood-stricken areas in Kazakhstan

325 babies were born in the regions of Kazakhstan that declared recently a local state of emergency due to flooding. 387 pregnant women are under the doctor’s care, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Most babies were born in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions since the beginning of the floods, Aigerim Urazaliyeva, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official spokesperson, said.

5,035 children from flood-hit regions are staying at temporary shelters of which 62 were taken to hospitals.

She noted over 1,000 people sought psychological assistance.

7,617 flood victims have chronic diseases. All of them are monitored by health workers, she added.