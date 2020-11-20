Over 300 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 311 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread in the country.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been registered in East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions – 88 and 53, respectively.

36 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 23 – in Almaty city, 17 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 7 – in Akmola region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

The overall number of those who recovered from the COVID-19 has totaled 111,483.