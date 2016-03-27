Over 300 businessmen to gather in Shymkent for int'l investment forum

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Over 300 businessmen will take part in the international investment forum Ontustik Invest-2016 in Shymkent on April 28-29.

Over 300 participants from 12 countries have confirmed their participation in the two-day business forum so far.



The event is set to bring together not only entrepreneurs, but also foreign companies, diplomatic missions and international organizations.



At the forum, participants will be briefed on reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan in order to improve investment climate and investment opportunities in South Kazakhstan region.