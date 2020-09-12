EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:24, 12 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 300 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered 307 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In the last day the COVID-like pneumonia has killed 2 people. 145 patients have recovered from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 29,235 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 320 pneumonia-related deaths and 6,787 pneumonia-related recoveries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!