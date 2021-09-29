Over 300 coronavirus patients staying in Atyrau region hospitals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 55 people more were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Atyrau region for the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

55 people more were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Atyrau region for the past 24 hours. The most cases of 27 were detected in Atyrau city, the healthcare department reports.

36 of them have disease symptoms, 19 asymptomatic.

For the past 24 hours, 27 people recovered from COVID-19. As of today, 817 people are treated at home, 108 are staying in the modular hospital, 67 in regional hospital #2, 51 in the district hospitals, 82 in Tengiz infectious diseases hospital.

As earlier reported, the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.