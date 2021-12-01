Over 300 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 25,694 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection presently, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 5,395 patients are staying at hospitals, while 20,299 are receiving outpatient treatment.

366 patients are in critical condition, 111 are in extremely severe condition and 69 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 751 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 972,292 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 937,383 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.