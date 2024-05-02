Over 300 homes still flooded in Kulsary town

Over 300 homes remain flooded in the town of Kulsary in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

Over 3 million cubic meters of water were pumped out from 2,564 homes since the start of flooding in the town.

25 days ago the River Zhem burst its banks to leave Kulsary town inundated. Flooding hit 2,929 homes, 200 entrepreneurship facilities, 15 administrative buildings, and social facilities. Over 300 heads of cattle died after flooding occurred there.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Vice Premier Kanat Bozumbayev, and governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov arrived in the town to survey flood mitigation efforts.

Over 200 people and 69 pieces of equipment were deployed in flood relief operations. Water was pumped out from 1,821 homes.