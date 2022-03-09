Over 300 international participants head to Dubai for Saturday’s Oceanman in Umm Suqeim

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai will host more than 20 sports events this week, including the World Aerial Gymnastics Championship in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub, and the Oceanman, which will feature more than 300 international participants at Umm Suqeim Beach on 12th March.

Oceanman Dubai, organised under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council, will see competition in five different events – the 10km Oceanman with 150 participants; the 5km Half Oceanman with a maximum of 300 participants; the 1.5km Spring with 250 participants; the 3x500m Oceanteam and the 500m Oceankids, WAM reports.

The World Aerial Gymnastics Championship, which is being held from 8th-10th March, brings more than 300 of the world’s most celebrated aerial gymnasts – including participants from countries like Poland, Russia, Ukraine, United States, Kazakhstan, and Hungary – to the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Action will continue in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, part of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process, with teams from Oman, Namibia, Nepal and Papua New Guinea. They will play 13 matches in Dubai from 5th-22nd March to earn crucial qualification points.

The other events taking place are the 8th DIBC Open Bowling Tournament (27th February -13th March) at Dubai International Bowling Centre; 2nd Dubai Police Club Tennis Championship (4th-13th March) at Dubai Police Officers Club; Dubai Fishing Competition 2022 (9th-13th March) in Dubai Harbour; and World School Games (10th-12th March).

Other events include Dubai Corporate Games (12th-13th March) at Inspiratus Sports; Dubai Pulse Off-Road Cycling (12th March) in Canal Residence; Spartan Deka Fit (12th March) in Business Bay Canal Lawn; Run at Meydan Tracks (12th March) at The Track, Meydan Golf; and Gymnastex Annual Artistic Gymnastics Competition (12th March) in Jumeira Baccalaureate School.

Also, Countdown to the Middle East Crown Boxing Series 3 (12th March) in the Grand Ballroom of Conrad Hotel; AJP Tour Dubai International Pro Jiu-Jitsu (12th-13th March) in Shabab Al Ahli Club; Spinneys Family Fun Run Series (13th March) in Circle Mall; GRIT+TONIC Triathlon (13th March) on Mamzar Beach; and the Dubai Challenge Polo Cup (13th-20th March) at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.





Foto: mediaoffice.ae