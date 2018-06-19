Over 300 Kazakh students gather at Kurultai in China

BEIJING-HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - On June 16-17, 2017, the 7th Kurultai of the Kazakhstan Students Association in China (KSAC) was held in Hangzhou, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

More than 300 Kazakh students from 16 Chinese cities participated in the forum. The Kurultai provided a platform for the Conference "The Role of the Kazakhstan Students Association in the Life of Youth". Consul-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev, Counsellor for Education and Culture of the Kazakh Embassy in China Kairat Abdrakhmanov, representative of the Center for International Programs of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science in Asia and Oceania Berik Suleimenov, and Vice President of the Zhejiang University of Economics and Finance Huang Jianxin addressed the Conference.

The Kazakh diplomats told the students about the key initiatives of the Head of State and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the progress in the implementation, shared plans and visions on further development of the student organization, encouraged students to demonstrate better academic and scientific performance, active promotion of Kazakh traditions and culture, and observance of the host country's laws.

The Kurultai resulted in the signature of a Memorandum and a General Charter of KSAC and a roundtable with the participation of Chinese companies involved in foreign trade and investment projects with Kazakhstan and ready to organize internships and employment of Kazakh students.

Following the official part of the Kurultai, the students visited an office of Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce company.

It should be mentioned that the Kurultai of the Kazakhstan Students Association in China is an initiative of the Center for International Programs of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China which is aimed at uniting, promoting patriotism and developing self-organization of Kazakhstani youth in China.

The Kazakhstan Students Association in China (KSAC) was created in 2013 at the 2nd Kurultai of Kazakhstani students in China, now it unites over 12 thousand Kazakhstani students studying at universities of the People's Republic of China.

Last year, the Kurultai of Kazakhstani students in China was held in Nanjing. The participants signed a Memorandum that covers structural changes to the KSAC and enhances its role in implementing the youth policy of Kazakhstan.