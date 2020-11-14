EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 14 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 300 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 317 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 daily recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 98. North Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan city, and Pavlodar region have added 51, 48, and 40 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

    39 patients have defeated COVID-19 in Akmola region, 13 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Kostanay region.

    The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 109,275 nationwide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!