Over 300 Oiyl village’s families receive damage reimbursement, funds for home improvements

The villages of Karatal and Yekpetal in the Oiyl district of the Aktobe region have been affected by spring flooding. As a result, some residents' houses have been identified as emergency accommodation. Construction project for the victims is underway in the district, Kazinform News Agency cites a press service of the regional akimat.

In the rural district named after Sh. Bersiev, there are 234 houses. The commission has determined that 18 houses will be repaired, while the owners of the remaining houses will be provided with new housing or the option to purchase ready-made houses. Residents of Ekpetal and Karatal villages will have their houses constructed in the regional center upon their consent. Ready-made housing has been purchased for 93 families as well.

Among the victims is Nazgul Utenova from Karatal village. She was provided with new house in the Oiyl village. Nazgul’s emergency housing was valued at 14 million tenge.

New home is conveniently located near a hospital, school, and park. She expressed gratitude to the local government for providing her with comfortable housing.

The spring flood victims continue to receive comprehensive support measures in the district.