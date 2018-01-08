Over 300 people evacuated from burning shopping center in Taldykorgan

ASTANA. KAZIRNFORM More than 300 people have just been evacuated from a burning shopping center in Taldykorgan.

"On January 8, at 12:55 in the afternoon, an operator of the Almaty Regional Emergency Department was informed that the first, second and third floors of the face part of "Karagash" shopping center in Taldykorgan are on fire," said Ruslan Imankulov, the official representative of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.



The fire area was more than 100 sqm. There were no casualties or injuries.



More than 300 people were evacuated. At 2:25 pm, the firefighters brought the fire under control. Altogether, over 50 firefighters and over 10 units of specialized fire-extinguishing equipment were involved in the fire suppression. At 2:40 pm, the fire was extinguished.







